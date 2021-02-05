ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

WHO chief Tedros and other officials hold briefing
Start: 05 Feb 2021 15:58 GMT
End: 05 Feb 2021 16:47 GMT
EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE WILL BE INTERRUPTED AT 1640GMT TO GO TO USA-BIDEN/ECONOMY. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT
GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), holds news briefing on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.
SCHEDULE:
1600GMT - Briefing starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE
DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE
Source: WHO
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Switzerland
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com