ADVISORY ECUADOR-ELECTION/--TIME APPROX

Ecuador votes for president as incumbent Moreno bows out
Start: 07 Feb 2021 11:30 GMT
End: 07 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT
QUITO - Ecuadoreans vote for a new president following a brutal coronavirus outbreak and long-running recession, with incumbent Lenin Moreno bowing out and allies of former President Rafael Correa seeking to restore leftist policies in a country that has turned to the right.
SCHEDULE:
1130GMT APPROX - Polls opening
TIME TBC - Presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso casts his vote
1630GMT APPROX- Presidential candidate Andrés Araúz casts his vote
2200GMT APPROX - Polls closing
0000GMT APPROX - First official numbers
TIME TBC - Candidates' speeches
