DATOS-Principales nominaciones a los premios SAG 2021

4 feb (Reuters) - Los candidatos para los premios del Sindicato de Actores (SAG, por su sigla en inglés) a las mejores interpretaciones en cine y televisión de 2020 fueron anunciadas el jueves.

La siguiente es una lista de nominados en las principales categorías. Los premios se entregarán el 4 de abril:

MEJOR ELENCO DE PELÍCULA

"Da 5 Bloods" (Netflix)

"Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom" (Netflix)

"Minari" (A24)

"One Night in Miami" (Amazon Studios)

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)

MEJOR ELENCO DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA DE TELEVISIÓN

"Better Call Saul"

"Bridgerton"

"The Crown"

"Lovecraft Country"

"Ozark"

MEJOR ELENCO DE SERIE DE COMEDIA DE TELEVISIÓN

"Dead to Me"

"The Flight Attendant"

"The Great"

"Schitt’s Creek"

"Ted Lasso"

MEJOR ACTOR DE PELÍCULA

Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"

Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"

Gary Oldman, "Mank"

Steven Yeun, "Minari"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE PELÍCULA

Amy Adams, "Hillbilly Elegy"

Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom"

Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"

Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"

Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN PELÍCULA

Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"

Olivia Colman, "The Father"

Youn Yuh-Jung, "Minari"

Helena Zengel, "News of the World"

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN PELÍCULA

Chadwick Boseman, "Da 5 Bloods"

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Jared Leto, "The Little Things"

Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami"

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN DRAMA DE TV

Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Emma Corrin, "The Crown"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

MEJOR ACTOR EN DRAMA DE TV

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Rege-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN COMEDIA DE TV

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"

Catherine O'Hara, ("Schitt's Creek"

MEJOR ACTOR EN COMEDIA DE TV

Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"

Dan Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Ramy Youssef, "Ramy" (Reporte de Jill Serjeant; editado en español por Lucila Sigal)