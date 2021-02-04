ADVISORY WARCRIMES-UGANDA/ONGWEN

ICC hands down judgment in case of Dominic Ongwen
Start: 04 Feb 2021 10:08 GMT
End: 04 Feb 2021 10:50 GMT
THE HAGUE - Judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) will hand down a judgment in the case of Lord's Resistance Army ex-commander Dominic Ongwen who is accused of participating in the LRA's alleged crimes, including kidnapping and the enslavement and rape of children.
SCHEDULE:
0900GMT Hearing starts
