ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT --POSSIBLE

Trump's second impeachment trial begins as early as Tuesday
Start: 09 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 09 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT
++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: A DATE FOR THE START OF THE TRIAL HAS NOT BEEN CONFIRMED. PLEASE MONITOR THIS SPACE FOR UPDATES.
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the Capitol, can begin as early as Tuesday. Trump is the first U.S. president to face an impeachment trial after leaving office and the process could result in him being banned from running again.
