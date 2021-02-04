ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT --POSSIBLE

Trump's second impeachment trial begins as early as Tuesday

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the Capitol, can begin as early as Tuesday. Trump is the first U.S. president to face an impeachment trial after leaving office and the process could result in him being banned from running again.

