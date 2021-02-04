ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/STATE --UPDATED

Biden delivers remarks at State Department

Start: 04 Feb 2021 18:30 GMT

End: 04 Feb 2021 20:30 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at State Department. President Biden will make remarks to staff before meeting behind closed closed doors with Secetary of State Antony Blinken. After the meeting, he will make remarks in the Ben Franklin Room.

1830GMT - Biden addresses State Department staff

1945GMT - Biden makes remarks in Ben Franklin Room

