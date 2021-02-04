ADVISORY IRAN-PLOT/VERDICT --DELAYED

Reactions after Iranian envoy sentenced over France bomb plot
Start: 04 Feb 2021 08:21 GMT
End: 04 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT
ANTWERP - Reactions after a court in Antwerp delivers its verdict on four Iranians accused of planning to bomb a 2018 meeting in France of an exiled opposition group, including an Iranian diplomat
SCHEDULE:
0800GMT - Hearing starts
TIME TBC - Reactions outside the court
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Netherlands
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com