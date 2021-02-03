Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaEstadísticas del coronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
DATOS-Principales nominaciones a los Globos de Oro 2021 para televisión

Por Reuters
3 de Febrero de 2021
El creador Jon Favreau (tercero a la izquierda), la presidenta de Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy (segunda a la derecha), el productor ejecutivo Dave Filoni (al centro) posan con los miembros del elenco (de izquierda a derecha) Ming-Na Wen, Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers y Werner Herzog en el estreno de la serie de televisión "The Mandalorian" en Los Ángeles, California, Estados Unidos. 13 de noviembre, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
3 feb (Reuters) - Las nominaciones a los Globos de Oro para cine y televisión, organizados por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, fueron anunciados el miércoles. La ceremonia de entrega de premios, conducida por las actrices Tina Fey y Amy Poehler, se celebrará el 28 de febrero.

La siguiente es una lista de los candidatos para los principales premios en televisión:

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA DE TV

"The Crown"

"Lovecraft Country"

"The Mandalorian"

"Ozark"

"Ratched"

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA/MUSICAL DE TV

"Schitt's Creek"

"Ted Lasso"

"The Great"

"The Flight Attendant"

"Emily in Paris"

MEJOR ACTOR DRAMÁTICO DE TV

Jason Bateman - "Ozark"

Josh O'Connor - "The Crown"

Matthew Rhys - "Perry Mason"

Al Pacino - "Hunters"

Bob Odenkirk - "Better Call Saul"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DRAMÁTICA DE TV

Olivia Colman - "The Crown"

Jodie Comer - "Killing Eve"

Emma Corrin - "The Crown"

Laura Linney - "Ozark"

Sarah Paulson - "Ratched"

MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA/MUSICAL DE TV

Eugene Levy - "Schitt's Creek"

Jason Sudeikis - "Ted Lasso"

Ramy Youssef - "Ramy"

Don Cheadle - "Black Monday"

Nicholas Hoult - "The Great"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA/MUSICAL DE TV

Catherine O'Hara - "Schitt's Creek"

Elle Fanning - "The Great"

Kaley Cuoco - "The Flight Attendant"

Jane Levy - "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"

Lily Collins - "Emily in Paris"

MEJOR PELÍCULA O SERIE LIMITADA DE TV

"Normal People"

"The Queen's Gambit"

"Small Axe"

"The Undoing"

"Unorthodox"

(Compilado por Patricia Reaney. Editado en español por Lucila Sigal)

