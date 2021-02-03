DATOS-Principales nominaciones a los Globos de Oro 2021 para televisión

3 feb (Reuters) - Las nominaciones a los Globos de Oro para cine y televisión, organizados por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, fueron anunciados el miércoles. La ceremonia de entrega de premios, conducida por las actrices Tina Fey y Amy Poehler, se celebrará el 28 de febrero.
La siguiente es una lista de los candidatos para los principales premios en televisión:
MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA DE TV
"The Crown"
"Lovecraft Country"
"The Mandalorian"
"Ozark"
"Ratched"
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA/MUSICAL DE TV
"Schitt's Creek"
"Ted Lasso"
"The Great"
"The Flight Attendant"
"Emily in Paris"
MEJOR ACTOR DRAMÁTICO DE TV
Jason Bateman - "Ozark"
Josh O'Connor - "The Crown"
Matthew Rhys - "Perry Mason"
Al Pacino - "Hunters"
Bob Odenkirk - "Better Call Saul"
MEJOR ACTRIZ DRAMÁTICA DE TV
Olivia Colman - "The Crown"
Jodie Comer - "Killing Eve"
Emma Corrin - "The Crown"
Laura Linney - "Ozark"
Sarah Paulson - "Ratched"
MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA/MUSICAL DE TV
Eugene Levy - "Schitt's Creek"
Jason Sudeikis - "Ted Lasso"
Ramy Youssef - "Ramy"
Don Cheadle - "Black Monday"
Nicholas Hoult - "The Great"
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA/MUSICAL DE TV
Catherine O'Hara - "Schitt's Creek"
Elle Fanning - "The Great"
Kaley Cuoco - "The Flight Attendant"
Jane Levy - "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"
Lily Collins - "Emily in Paris"
MEJOR PELÍCULA O SERIE LIMITADA DE TV
"Normal People"
"The Queen's Gambit"
"Small Axe"
"The Undoing"
"Unorthodox"
