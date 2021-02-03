ADVISORY OLYMPIC-2020/JAPAN-CORONAVIRUS

Olympics organisers brief reporters on coronavirus measures

TOKYO, JAPAN - The Tokyo Olympic organising committee, the International Olympic Committee, and the international Paralympic Committee to hold a joint briefing to explain the various COVID-19 countermeasures that will be taken at the Summer Games. Representatives from the Olympic organisations will hold a Q&A with reporters after the briefing.

