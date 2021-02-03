ADVISORY ITALY-POLITICS/

Italian President to discuss forming new government with Mario Draghi
ROME - Italian President Sergio Mattarella calls former European Bank chief Mario Draghi to presidency to discuss forming a new government.
1100GMT Draghi arrives at presidential palace
