ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-PORTUGAL TAKE-OFF

German plane carrying medical equipment heads to Portugal

Start: 03 Feb 2021 10:00 GMT

End: 03 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO A SCHEDULING CONFLICT. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.

WUNSTORF – A German Air Force A400M military transport plane loaded with 10 ventilators, 150 hospital beds and other medical equipment takes off for COVID-19 stricken Portugal.

===========

SCHEDULE

1000GMT - Plane to take off

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com