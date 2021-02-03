ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-PORTUGAL TAKE-OFF

German plane carrying medical equipment heads to Portugal
Start: 03 Feb 2021 10:00 GMT
End: 03 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT
THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO A SCHEDULING CONFLICT. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.
WUNSTORF – A German Air Force A400M military transport plane loaded with 10 ventilators, 150 hospital beds and other medical equipment takes off for COVID-19 stricken Portugal.
