ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-CAPTAINTOM

UK PM Johnson to lead 'national clap' for Captain Tom Moore
Start: 03 Feb 2021 17:59 GMT
End: 03 Feb 2021 18:04 GMT
LONDON. BEDFORDSHIRE AND HARROGATE, ENGLAND, UK - UK PM Boris Johnson will lead a 'National Clap' From Downing Street in honour of NHS fundraiser, Captain Tom Moore, who died on Tuesday (Feb 02).
SCHEDULE
1753GMT - Downing Street, London
1759GMT - Captain Tom's family outside family home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire
1759GMT - Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds clap outside Downing Street
1800GMT - Captain Tom's family outside family home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire
1801GMT - Army Foundation College, Harrogate
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL
DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL
Source: UK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com