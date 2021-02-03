ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-CAPTAINTOM

UK PM Johnson to lead 'national clap' for Captain Tom Moore

Start: 03 Feb 2021 17:59 GMT

End: 03 Feb 2021 18:04 GMT

LONDON. BEDFORDSHIRE AND HARROGATE, ENGLAND, UK - UK PM Boris Johnson will lead a 'National Clap' From Downing Street in honour of NHS fundraiser, Captain Tom Moore, who died on Tuesday (Feb 02).

SCHEDULE

1753GMT - Downing Street, London

1759GMT - Captain Tom's family outside family home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire

1759GMT - Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds clap outside Downing Street

1800GMT - Captain Tom's family outside family home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire

1801GMT - Army Foundation College, Harrogate

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com