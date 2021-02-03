ADVISORY CYPRUS-CONFLICT/BRITAIN

Raab, Christodoulides statements ahead of new UN mediation
Start: 04 Feb 2021 10:55 GMT
End: 04 Feb 2021 11:45 GMT
CYPRUS - British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab and Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides make statements after talks during Raab's visit to Cyprus. The United Nations is poised to launch new push to reconcile the two sides of the ethnically-split island, divided since 1974. Britain is a guarantor power of the former British colony and is an active player in reconciliation efforts.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: AGENCY POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Cyprus
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH / GREEK
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com