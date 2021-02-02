ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/CAPITOL-SICKNICK

Police Officer Sicknick lies in honor in U.S. Capitol Rotunda

Start: 03 Feb 2021 01:45 GMT

End: 03 Feb 2021 04:00 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who died of injuries suffered during violent assault on U.S. Capitol last month, lies in honor in Capitol Rotunda.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT 03/01 - Arrival to Capitol

0300GMT 03/01 - overnight viewing begins for U.S. Capitol police

