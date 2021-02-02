ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/MAYORKAS-SWEARING

U.S. VP Harris swears-in Secretary of Homeland Security
Start: 02 Feb 2021 22:47 GMT
End: 02 Feb 2021 23:07 GMT
WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES – Vice President Kamala Harris swears-in Alejandro Mayorkas as Secretary of Homeland Security.
