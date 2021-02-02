ADVISORY --TAPE PLAYBACK--USA-BIDEN/

Biden to issue executive actions to restore U.S. asylum protections

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to issue executive actions to restore U.S. asylum protections, strengthen refugee processing and set up a task force to reunify families still separated by Trump's border policies, according to a memo shared with lawmakers and obtained by Reuters. Oval Office, White House.

