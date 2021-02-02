ADVISORY RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-PROTESTS

Allies of Navalny protest as court hears his case
Start: 02 Feb 2021 06:00 GMT
End: 02 Feb 2021 08:10 GMT
MOSCOW - View of Moscow City Court as the court considers jailing him for alleged violation of suspended sentence terms. Allies of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny are expected rally in his support outside the court.
SCHEDULE:
0700GMT - hearing scheduled to start
0900GMT APPROX - Protesters and Navalny supporters expected to turn up outside Simonovskiy court
