ADVISORY RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-PROTESTS

Allies of Navalny protest as court hears his case

Start: 02 Feb 2021 06:00 GMT

End: 02 Feb 2021 08:10 GMT

MOSCOW - View of Moscow City Court as the court considers jailing him for alleged violation of suspended sentence terms. Allies of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny are expected rally in his support outside the court.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT - hearing scheduled to start

0900GMT APPROX - Protesters and Navalny supporters expected to turn up outside Simonovskiy court

