ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/JAPAN-NEWSER --delayed

Tokyo 2020 news conference on Olympic Games preparations

Start: 02 Feb 2021 08:22 GMT

End: 02 Feb 2021 08:41 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Toshiaki Endo, member of Japanese parliament and Tokyo 2020 vice-president holds a news conference after a meeting between the Tokyo 2020 office and Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party to discuss the current COVID-19 measures in Japan and their preparation for the postponed Olympic Games, scheduled to be held this summer.

