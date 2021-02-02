ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/CARRIE LAM

HK CEO Carrie Lam holds weekly briefing

Start: 02 Feb 2021 01:15 GMT

End: 02 Feb 2021 02:30 GMT

PLEASE NOTE: Event was cancelled due to scheduling clashes but it is available on Reuters Live.

HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a weekly news briefing.

SCHEDULE:

0130GMT - News conference begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL CANTONESE AND ENGLISH SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com