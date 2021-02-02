ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-MERKEL -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Merkel news conference after meeting with vaccine producers
Start: 01 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 01 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT
PLEASE NOTE: Event was cancelled due to scheduling clashes.
BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a news conference after meeting with vaccine producers and Germany's state prime ministers for a "vaccine discussion" via video conference.
SCHEDULE:
1300GMT - video meeting starts, news conference to follow later at a time to be confirmed on the day
Location: Germany
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN
