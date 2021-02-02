ADVISORY FLASH-- 8218-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-CAPTAIN TOM

UK's Captain Tom Moore has died - family says
Start: 02 Feb 2021 16:09 GMT
End: 02 Feb 2021 16:14 GMT
Captain Tom Moore, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19, has died aged 100, his family said on Tuesday.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: PART NO USE UK
DIGITAL: PART NO USE UK
Source: REUTERS / ROYAL POOL / UK POOL / SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITE
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/ PART MUTE
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com