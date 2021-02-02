ADVISORY --FLASH--2223-AMAZON.COM-RESULTS/CEO

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to move to role of executive chair in third quarter

Start: 02 Feb 2021 21:44 GMT

End: 02 Feb 2021 21:47 GMT

WASHINGTON D.C. - Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday said founder Jeff Bezos would step down as CEO and become executive chairman, as the company reported its third consecutive record profit and quarterly sales above $100 billion for the first time.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: PART MUST COURTESY AMAZON/ NO RESALE

DIGITAL: PART MUST COURTESY AMAZON/ NO RESALE

Source: REUTERS/ AMAZON HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com