ADVISORY --FLASH--2223-AMAZON.COM-RESULTS/CEO

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to move to role of executive chair in third quarter
Start: 02 Feb 2021 21:44 GMT
End: 02 Feb 2021 21:47 GMT
WASHINGTON D.C. - Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday said founder Jeff Bezos would step down as CEO and become executive chairman, as the company reported its third consecutive record profit and quarterly sales above $100 billion for the first time.
