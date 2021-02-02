ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/PARLIAMENT

MPs in UK parliament discuss Northern Ireland, COVID-19 and Myanmar

Start: 02 Feb 2021 12:30 GMT

End: 02 Feb 2021 13:30 GMT

LONDON – British Northern Ireland Secretary, Brandon Lewis, faces an urgent question on the EU and the Northern Ireland Protocol, while Health Secretary Matt Hancock delivers a COVID-19 update and junior foreign minister Nigel Adams makes a statement on the situation in Myanmar

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL. NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS USE ONLY. CANNOT BE USED FOR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT OR SATIRICAL PURPOSES. PARTY POLITICAL BROADCAST USAGE MUST BE CLEARED WITH PBU

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL. NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS USE ONLY. CANNOT BE USED FOR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT OR SATIRICAL PURPOSES. PARTY POLITICAL BROADCAST USAGE MUST BE CLEARED WITH PBU

Source: PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com