ADVISORY MYANMAR-POLITICS/THAILAND BORDER --NEW END TIME

Myanmar-Thai Friendship bridge on border is shut after coup

Start: 01 Feb 2021 09:57 GMT

End: 01 Feb 2021 11:09 GMT

TAK PROVINCE, THAILAND - Myanmar-Thai Friendship bridge on the Thai border is shut, barring people and transportation from crossing over after the military took power in a military coup.

