ADVISORY MYANMAR-PARLIAMENT/

Myanmar convenes parliament amid military threats, coup fears
Start: 01 Feb 2021 03:20 GMT
End: 01 Feb 2021 04:30 GMT
THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO BREAKING NEWS.
NAYPYITAW, MYANMAR - Myanmar members of parliament take up their seats on Monday as escalating tension between the civilian government and the powerful military stirs fears of a coup in the aftermath of an election the army says was fraudulent.
SCHEDULE:
0330GMT - parliament convenes
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE MYANMAR
DIGITAL: NO USE MYANMAR
Source: MRTV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Myanmar
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL BURMESE SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com