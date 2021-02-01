ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

WHO chief Tedros and other officials give news conference

Start: 01 Feb 2021 16:00 GMT

End: 01 Feb 2021 17:00 GMT

GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give press conference on the COVID-19 pandemic. FIFA President Gianni Infantino will take part to speak about the launch of a new campaign by FIFA and WHO in support of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and diagnostics, linked to the FIFA Club World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

SCHEDULE:

1600GMT APPROX - Briefing due to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com