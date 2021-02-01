ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA

South Africa's first COVID-19 vaccines arrive in country

Start: 01 Feb 2021 12:43 GMT

End: 01 Feb 2021 13:43 GMT

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa expects the flight carrying its first 1 million coronavirus vaccine doses to arrive on Monday, boosting efforts to curb a second wave of COVID-19 driven by a more contagious variant.

