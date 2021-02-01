ADVISORY --FLASH--1002-MYANMAR-POLITICS/STATE TV-SOCIALMEDIA

Myanmar state media unable to broadcast due to 'communication issues'
Start: 01 Feb 2021 01:03 GMT
End: 01 Feb 2021 01:05 GMT
INTERNET - Myanmar state media MRTV is having technical issues and is unable to broadcast, the network said on Monday (February 1), just hours after the governing National League for Democracy party said leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior figures were detained.
