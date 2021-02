ADVISORY --FLASH--0014-MYANMAR-POLITICS/COUNTRY FILE

Chronology of main events in Myanmar before the elections

Start: 01 Feb 2021 01:45 GMT

End: 01 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT

VARIOUS - Chronology of main events in Myanmar before the elections

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: PART NO USE MYANMAR / PART NO USE USA/CNN/YAHOO/AOL/WIRELESS // PART MUST COURTESY ON-SCREEN "DVB

DIGITAL: PART NO USE MYANMAR/ PART NO USE USA/CNN/YAHOO/AOL/WIRELESS // PART MUST COURTESY ON-SCREEN "DVB"

Source: REUTERS, NBC, DVB, MITV AND MRTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Myanmar

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com