ADVISORY SOCCER-LIBERTADORES-PAL-STS/PALMEIRAS RETURN

Palmeiras returns home after winning Copa Libertadores
Start: 31 Jan 2021 02:05 GMT
End: 31 Jan 2021 12:00 GMT
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - Palmeiras team returns to Sao Paulo after winning the Copa Libertadores final in Rio de Janeiro.
SCHEDULE:
0205GMT - Fans outside Sao Paulo Guarulhos International Airport
0327GMT - Plane carrying Palmeiras team lands
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Brazil
Topic: Sports
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com