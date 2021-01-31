ADVISORY RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-PROTESTS --UPDATED

Protesters gather across Moscow in support of Navalny

Start: 31 Jan 2021 12:32 GMT

End: 31 Jan 2021 12:54 GMT

AS OF 1135GMT WE ARE WITH PROTESTERS MARCHING TO MATROSSKAYA TISHINA PRISON.

==

MOSCOW - Protesters gather in crowds around Moscow after police cordons off city center ahead of rally in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, one week after over 3,500 were detained at protests across the country.

SCHEDULE:

0806GMT Drive around central Moscow showing heavy police presence

0900GMT Protests scheduled to start across Russia

0913GMT Protesters gather in Krasniye Vorota

1110GMT - Driving towards Matrosskaya Tishina Prison where Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is held

1135GMT - Protesters march to Matrosskaya Tishina Prison

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATRUAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com