ADVISORY RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-PROTESTS --UPDATED

Protesters gather across Moscow in support of Navalny
Start: 31 Jan 2021 12:32 GMT
End: 31 Jan 2021 12:54 GMT
MOSCOW - Protesters gather in crowds around Moscow after police cordons off city center ahead of rally in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, one week after over 3,500 were detained at protests across the country.
SCHEDULE:
0806GMT Drive around central Moscow showing heavy police presence
0900GMT Protests scheduled to start across Russia
0913GMT Protesters gather in Krasniye Vorota
1110GMT - Driving towards Matrosskaya Tishina Prison where Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is held
1135GMT - Protesters march to Matrosskaya Tishina Prison
