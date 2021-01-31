ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA -- POSSIBLE ONLY

South Africa's first COVID-19 vaccines arrive in country
Start: 01 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 01 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa expects the flight carrying its first 1 million coronavirus vaccine doses to arrive on Monday, boosting efforts to curb a second wave of COVID-19 driven by a more contagious variant.
SCHEDULE:
TBA
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE SOUTH AFRICA
DIGITAL: NO USE SOUTH AFRICA
Source: SABC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: South Africa
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com