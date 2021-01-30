ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY

Germany's Spahn holds townhall meeting with health workers

Start: 30 Jan 2021 13:01 GMT

End: 30 Jan 2021 14:02 GMT

BERLIN - German health minister Jens Spahn and Lothar Wieler, head of the RKI institute for infectious diseases, answer healthcare workers' questions in a townhall meeting.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT - Spahn and Wieler participate in a healthcare workers' townhall meeting

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: GERMAN HEALTH MINISTRY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com