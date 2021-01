Parisians protest at Place de la Republique

Start: 30 Jan 2021 14:03 GMT

End: 30 Jan 2021 15:03 GMT

PARIS - Yellow vest protesters march to Paris' Place de la Republique where another group of demonstrators have gathered earlier to protest against a new security bill.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com