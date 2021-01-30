ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/PROTEST -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Police clash with protesters in Paris

Start: 30 Jan 2021 16:32 GMT

End: 30 Jan 2021 17:10 GMT

PARIS - Police clash with protesters as they attempt to clear Paris' Place de la Republique and surrounding area where yellow vest groups and anti-security law demonstrators gathered earlier.

