ADVISORY WARCRIMES-CAR/ABDELKAIN

CAR war crimes suspect Said Abdel Kain to appear before ICC

Start: 29 Jan 2021 12:35 GMT

End: 29 Jan 2021 13:25 GMT

COURT CURRENTLY ON BREAK DUE TO AUDIO PROBLEMS WITH COURT ROOM TRANSLATIONS.

EDITORS NOTE: THIS LIVE EVENT RUNS WITH A 30-MINUTE DELAY THAT IS ADDED AT SOURCE

==

THE HAGUE - Former Central African Republic "Seleka" faction commander Mahamat Said Abdel Kain will make his first appearance at the International Criminal Court facing accusations of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT Hearing starts

0930GMT Broadcast starts with a 30minute-delay

