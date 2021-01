ADVISORY WARCRIMES-CAR/ABDELKAIN

CAR war crimes suspect Said Abdel Kain to appear before ICC

Start: 29 Jan 2021 13:27 GMT

End: 29 Jan 2021 13:49 GMT

AUDIO IS ENGLISH WITH ENGLISH TRANSLATION DUE TO AUDIO PROBLEMS FROM SOURCE.

EDITORS NOTE: THIS LIVE EVENT RUNS WITH A 30-MINUTE DELAY THAT IS ADDED AT SOURCE

==

THE HAGUE - Former Central African Republic "Seleka" faction commander Mahamat Said Abdel Kain will make his first appearance at the International Criminal Court facing accusations of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT Hearing starts

1230GMT Broadcast starts with a 30minute-delay

1325GMT Court resumes

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: ICC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Netherlands

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ENGLISH WITH ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com