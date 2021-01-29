ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE-ASTRAZENECA--UPDATED TIME

EMA to announce approval of AstraZeneca vaccine for EU market

Start: 29 Jan 2021 15:30 GMT

End: 29 Jan 2021 16:15 GMT

AMSTERDAM - European Medicines Agency (EMA) expected to announce that AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine is approved for the EU market with EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke, EMA Human Medicines Committee vice chairman Bruno Sepodes, EMA Safety Committee Chairwoman Sabine Straus and EMA Head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy Marco Cavaleri holding virtual press briefing following a meeting of its scientific committee for human medicines.

SCHEDULE:

1530GMT - Virtual news briefing

1615GMT - briefing ends

PARTICIPANTS:

• Emer Cooke, EMA Executive Director

• Bruno Sepodes, Vice-chair of EMA’s Human Medicines Committee (CHMP)

• Sabine Straus, Chair of EMA’s Safety Committee (PRAC)

• Marco Cavaleri, Head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy

• Marie-Agnes Heine, Head of Communication Department (moderator)

