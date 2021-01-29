ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-OFFICIALS

German health minister holds newser on pandemic situation

Start: 29 Jan 2021 09:02 GMT

End: 29 Jan 2021 10:00 GMT

BERLIN - German Health Minister Jens Spahn and other senior officials hold a news conference on the pandemic situation. Spahn will likely also comment on vaccines.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT - Spahn news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CORONA POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com