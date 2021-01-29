ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FAUCI

Fauci joins New York Press Club virtual event on COVID-19
Start: 29 Jan 2021 18:45 GMT
End: 29 Jan 2021 18:45 GMT
NEW YORK - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, speaks in New York Press Club's Virtual Speaker Series about coronavirus pandemic, vaccination process and what new administration in Washington will mean for future of COVID-19.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALE.
DIGITAL: NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALE.
Source: NEW YORK PRESS CLUB
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com