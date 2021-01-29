ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/PROTEST -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Parisians protest against French national security bill
Start: 30 Jan 2021 12:45 GMT
End: 30 Jan 2021 13:45 GMT
PARIS - Thousands of protesters expected to gather Place de la Republique in Paris to protest against French security bill.
SCHEDULE:
1300GMT - Protesters begin gathering Place de la Republique
