ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/PROTEST -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Parisians protest against French national security bill

Start: 30 Jan 2021 12:45 GMT

End: 30 Jan 2021 13:45 GMT

PARIS - Thousands of protesters expected to gather Place de la Republique in Paris to protest against French security bill.

1300GMT - Protesters begin gathering Place de la Republique

