ADVISORY SAILING-VENDEE/-LIVE TBA

The fourth and fifth boats to complete the 2020/21 Vendee Globe arrives

Start: 28 Jan 2021 05:10 GMT

End: 28 Jan 2021 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS ENDED.

LES SABLES D'OLONNE - The fourth and fifth boats to complete the 2020/21 Vendee Globe is expected to arrive in Les Sables d'Olonne. This is the eighth edition of the solo-round-the-world yacht race which began on November 8

Restrictions:

BROADCASTERS: FOR NEWS USE ONLY. REUTERS CLIENTS MUST NOT SHOW THE ENTIRETY OF THE LIVE SIGNAL. NO USE AFTER 1700GMT ON JANUARY 29, 2021. CAN ONLY BE BROADCAST IN A NEWS PROGRAMME. SHALL NOT BE USED AS OR IN CONNECTION WITH A COMMERCIAL PRODUCT OR IN ANY WAY TO COMMUNICATE ANY COMMERCIAL ENDORSEMENT OR SPONSORSHIP. USAGE WILL BE MONITORED BY ASO AND ENFORCEMENT ACTION TAKEN FOR ANY BREACHES OF RESTRICTIONS

DIGITAL: FOR USE ON NEWS AND/OR SPORT NEWS INTERNET WEBSITES ONLY. REUTERS CLIENTS MUST NOT RUN THE ENTIRETY OF THE LIVE SIGNAL. ALL STREAMS MUST BE REMOVED OFF PLATFORMS AT 1700GMT ON JANUARY 29, 2021. SHALL NOT BE USED AS OR IN CONNECTION WITH A COMMERCIAL PRODUCT OR IN ANY WAY TO COMMUNICATE ANY COMMERCIAL ENDORSEMENT OR SPONSORSHIP. STRICTLY NO ACCESS SOCIAL MEDIA SITES OR VIDEO SHARING WEBSITES. USAGE WILL BE MONITORED BY ASO AND ENFORCEMENT ACTION TAKEN FOR ANY BREACHES OF RESTRICTIONS

Source: ASO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com