ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/TOKYO

Tokyo 2020 officials newser after video call with IOC's Bach
Start: 28 Jan 2021 08:20 GMT
End: 28 Jan 2021 09:47 GMT
TOKYO - Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto and President Yoshiro Mori speak to the media after a video call with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach as the Games organisers plan for the rearranged Olympics.
SCHEDULE:
0830GMT - News conference
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL
DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL
Source: FOREIGN POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Japan
Topic: Sports
Audio: NATURAL JAPANESE SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com