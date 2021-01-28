ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE-ASTRAZENECA

EMA to announce approval of AstraZeneca vaccine for EU market
Start: 29 Jan 2021 13:55 GMT
End: 29 Jan 2021 14:45 GMT
AMSTERDAM - European Medicines Agency (EMA) expected to announce that AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine is approved for the EU market with EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke, EMA Human Medicines Committee vice chairman Bruno Sepodes, EMA Safety Committee Chairwoman Sabine Straus and EMA Head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy Marco Cavaleri holding virtual press briefing following a meeting of its scientific committee for human medicines.
SCHEDULE:
1400GMT - Virtual news briefing
1445GMT - News conference ends
PARTICIPANTS:
• Emer Cooke, EMA Executive Director
• Bruno Sepodes, Vice-chair of EMA’s Human Medicines Committee (CHMP)
• Sabine Straus, Chair of EMA’s Safety Committee (PRAC)
• Marco Cavaleri, Head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy
• Marie-Agnes Heine, Head of Communication Department (moderator)
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL
DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL
Source: EUROPEAN UNION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Netherlands
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com