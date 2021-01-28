ADVISORY --FLASH--4037-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-CHINA

WHO team probing coronavirus origins in China's Wuhan leave quarantine

Start: 28 Jan 2021 07:29 GMT

End: 28 Jan 2021 07:32 GMT

WUHAN, HUBEI PROVINCE, CHINA - A World Health Organization-led team investigating the origins of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic left their quarantine hotel on Thursday (January 28) to begin fieldwork, two weeks after arriving in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus emerged in late 2019.

