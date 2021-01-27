ADVISORY SAUDI-INVESTMENT/CROWN-PRINCE

Saudi crown prince holds panel with former Italian PM
Start: 27 Jan 2021 12:45 GMT
End: 27 Jan 2021 13:45 GMT
THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO A SCHEDULING CONFLICT. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman holds a special panel with former prime minister of Italy senator Matteo Renzi
SCHEDULE:
1300GMT - Governor of the Future Investment Initiative kickstarts the conference with opening remarks
1305GMT - Mohammed Bin Salman holds a special panel with former prime minister of Italy senator Matteo Renzi
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: FII
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Saudi Arabia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com