ADVISORY OLYMPICS-IOC/BACH

IOC President Bach newser after an Executive Board meeting
Start: 27 Jan 2021 16:15 GMT
End: 27 Jan 2021 17:30 GMT
LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND - IOC President Thomas Bach holds a news conference following an Executive Board meeting amid uncertainty surrounding whether the Tokyo Olympic Games will go ahead later this year.
SCHEDULE:
1100-1500GMT Meeting
1630GMT APPROX- News conference
