ADVISORY ITALY-POLITICS/

Italy's President holds consultations to build new government
Start: 28 Jan 2021 16:15 GMT
End: 28 Jan 2021 18:30 GMT
ROME - Italy's President Sergio Mattarella continues three days of consultations to try and find the basis for a new government following the resignation of Giuseppe Conte as prime minister. On Thursday, former premier Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva party and the Democratic Party (PD) attend talks.
SCHEDULE:
1545GMT - LEU party hold talks with Mattarella
1630GMT - Italia Viva hold talks
1730GMT - Democratic Party hold talks
