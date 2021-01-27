ADVISORY ITALY-POLITICS/

Italy's President holds consultations to build new government

ROME - Italy's President Sergio Mattarella continues three days of consultations to try and find the basis for a new government following the resignation of Giuseppe Conte as prime minister. On Thursday, former premier Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva party and the Democratic Party (PD) attend talks.

SCHEDULE:

1545GMT - LEU party hold talks with Mattarella

1630GMT - Italia Viva hold talks

1730GMT - Democratic Party hold talks

