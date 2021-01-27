ADVISORY HOLOCAUST-MEMORIAL/AUSCHWITZ

76th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation held virtually

Start: 27 Jan 2021 15:07 GMT

End: 27 Jan 2021 16:07 GMT

INTERNET - Commemoration of the 76th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation held virtually amidst pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

1500 GMT Start of the commemoration (online)

Speeches:

Survivors: Zdzisława Włodarczyk, Anita Lasker-Wallfisch

Polish President Andrzej Duda address

Deputy Ambassador, Charge d'affaires of the Israeli embassy in Poland,T al Ben-Ari Yaalon afddress

Ambassador of the Russian Embassy in Poland Siergiej Andriejew

Prayers:

Rabbi Michel Schudrich

Roman-Catholic Church Bishop Roman Pindel

Othodox church Bishop Atanazy

Evangelical Church Bishop Adrian Korczago

1600GMT

Online discussion "The impact of war and holocaust on the shaping of child's identity"

