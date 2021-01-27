ADVISORY HOLOCAUST-MEMORIAL/AUSCHWITZ

76th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation held virtually
Start: 27 Jan 2021 15:07 GMT
End: 27 Jan 2021 16:07 GMT
INTERNET - Commemoration of the 76th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation held virtually amidst pandemic.
SCHEDULE:
1500 GMT Start of the commemoration (online)
Speeches:
Survivors: Zdzisława Włodarczyk, Anita Lasker-Wallfisch
Polish President Andrzej Duda address
Deputy Ambassador, Charge d'affaires of the Israeli embassy in Poland,T al Ben-Ari Yaalon afddress
Ambassador of the Russian Embassy in Poland Siergiej Andriejew
Prayers:
Rabbi Michel Schudrich
Roman-Catholic Church Bishop Roman Pindel
Othodox church Bishop Atanazy
Evangelical Church Bishop Adrian Korczago
1600GMT
Online discussion "The impact of war and holocaust on the shaping of child's identity"
