ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-PARLIAMENT

UK PM Johnson takes questions, Patel update on travel restrictions

Start: 27 Jan 2021 11:45 GMT

End: 27 Jan 2021 12:00 GMT

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament before an urgent question is asked of the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on the arrest of Alexei Navalny. Health Secretary Matt Hancock will then update the house on Covid-19 before Interior Minister Priti Patel makes an expected statement on possible additional coronavirus restrictions for new arrivals to the UK.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT Prime Minister's Questions begins

TIME TBC - UK lawmaker Roger Gale asks the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab if he will make a statement on what further sanctions he will impose upon the Russian Federation following the arrest of Alexei Navalny, his wife and hundreds of his supporters.

TIME TBC - British Health Secretary Matt Hancock gives an update on coronavirus in parliament

TIME TBC - British Home Secretary Priti Patel expected to make a statement in parliament, with additional coronavirus restrictions possible for new arrivals to the UK

